Lawson, Ivan NEW SCOTLAND Ivan Lawson, 91, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 25, 2019, after brief illness. He was born to Ella Burhans Lawson and Palmer C. Lawson in Albany on April 6, 1928. Ivan was a graduate of Buffalo Teachers College and received his master's degree from SUNY at New Paltz in art. He went on to teach elementary school for 18 years at Slingerlands and Clarksville Elementary Schools. Ivan is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rosemond; sister, Jean Valiruso; brother James (Glen) Lawson; children, Heather Lawson, Paul (Kathleen) Lawson, Michael (Amanda) Lawson, and Dawn Lawson; grandchildren, Lynsey Lawson, Kaylynn Lawson, Brittany Emond, and Dylan Emond; great-grandchild, Jaden Lawson; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by sister, Cornie Lawson; and brothers, Birdsal, Townsend, Adrian, Langdon, Holland, and Joel Lawson. Ivan enjoyed baking and was famous for his Christmas cookies. At the height of cookie season, he baked many thousands of cookies which he then gave to friends and family near and far. One of Ivan's other hobbies was making miniature doll furniture. He often made miniatures of family heirlooms as well as being featured in a miniature's magazine. He was a patient and kind husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be remembered for his unique sense of humor. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 27, from 3-4:30 p.m. at Fredendall Funeral Home, 199 Main St., Altamont. A funeral service will follow at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 27, 2019