Shnitser, Izabella Y. ALBANY Izabella Y. Shnitser, 82 of Albany, died on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center. Born in Ukraine, Mrs. Shnitser came to this country in 1996. She was employed as an engineer while in Ukraine. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tanya Teplitska of Albany; and a granddaughter, Renata Teplitska. Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Tuesday, April 2, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Temple Israel Cemetery in Guilderland.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 2, 2019