|
|
Burke, J. David Esq. NISKAYUNA J. David Burke, formerly of Alexis Avenue, passed away on November 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. He graduated from Niskayuna High School in 1959, the first graduating class of Niskayuna High School. In the fall of that year, he attended Northwestern University. In the fall of 1960, he transferred to Boston University, graduating in 1963. David was inducted into the United States Army in February 1964 and was stationed at Fort Dix, N.J. He served in the United States Army as a reservist and was honorably discharged in January 1970, attaining the rank of sergeant. In the fall of 1965, he attended Albany Law School, first year, standing first in the class of '68. While there, he was a member of the Law Review and graduated with honors in 1968. David was admitted to the New York State Bar in December 1968 and began his private practice in Schenectady, working with the firm of Ferrucci and Corrigan. In 1971, he began his career as a court attorney, clerking for then Schenectady County Judge Archibald Wemple. In May 1972, Honorable D. Vincent Cerrito, Justice Supreme Court, engaged David as his full-time law clerk and he remained in that position for thirteen years until Judge Cerrito retired. In January 1985, he began his tenure as the law clerk to newly elected Supreme Court Justice James N. White and remained in that position for fourteen years until the end of 1998. From 1993 until 1998, David served as law clerk to Judge White, while he was designated as associate justice of the Appellate Division, Third Department. On May 1, 1998, David was presented the President's Pro Bono Service Attorney Award, in recognition of his outstanding contribution of time, resources and expertise with the provision of free legal services to the poor. In January of 1999, David began his final tenure as law clerk to the Supreme Court of New York, working with newly-elected Joseph M. Sise and continued in that role for the next nine years. David was president of Schenectady Bar Association from 2001 to 2003. In 2007, he was presented the Schenectady County Bar Association Lawyer in Service to The Community Award. David served at all times with distinction, providing to the people of the state of New York, honest and earnest effort, unequaled expertise in the law and a sensitivity to those in need. To the judges he worked alongside, David provided scholarly counsel, sage advice and personal friendships. He was a true friend of the bench and bar. David is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Kathleen; two daughters, Jamie Elizabeth Burke (Christopher Heidelberger) and Erin Kathleen Burke; sister, Alyce Marie Furlani; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be on Friday, November 15, at 9 a.m. at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, Rosa Road, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be on Thursday, November 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, Inc., 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Memorial contributions may be made to Schenectady City Mission, 425 Hamilton St., Schenectady, NY, 12305, Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Ave., Glenville, NY, 12302 or St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 2216 Rosa Rd., Schenectady, NY, 12309. Online condolences may be expressed at www.dalyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 13, 2019