Sullivan, J. Edward "Ed" Jr. BALLSTON LAKE J. Edward "Ed" Sullivan Jr. of Ballston Lake, born on September 19, 1943, was taken by angels to heaven while in his sleep on May 11, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia/Alzheimer's Disease and recovering from the effects of COVID-19 and pneumonia. He was the son of the late J. Edward Sullivan Sr. and Helen (Smith) Sullivan. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jane M. (Lajeunesse) Sullivan of fifty-two years; two loving children, Cheryl A. (Thomas) Landry of Latham, and David J. Sullivan of Charlotte, N.C.; and a cherished granddaughter Heidi N. Landry. Ed is also survived by his loving sister, Grace (George) McBain of Troy; a brother James (Debbie) Sullivan of Halfmoon; and his best friend for over seventy years, Sam Denardo of Troy. He was predeceased by his sisters, Dorothy Whitney and Marie Wilson; and his brother Joseph Sullivan. He was a graduate of Watervliet High School, then attended night school at SUNY Albany and took computer courses and worked in the same field. He was employed by Norstar Bank, Financial Computer Center and over 25 years as senior programmer analyst at the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance. Additionally, he was a communicant of Corpus Christi Church in Ushers since 1968. After retirement in 2006, he worked part-time as a security guard at Saratoga Gaming and Raceway. He was also a longtime member of the Clifton Park Elks Lodge #2466, where he generously volunteered his time. He and Jane were married on February 10, 1968. They loved to travel together, visited Hawaii on their first anniversary and always enjoyed spending time with family and close friends. Their marriage was one of love, strength and commitment. He told everyone that Jane was the, "best thing that ever happened to him." In addition, Ed was a great father, truly dedicated to his children. He was involved with the YMCA programs, Indian Princesses and the Indian Guides. Ed was actively involved in coaching both softball and baseball. He was a New York Yankees fan, making trips to Yankee Stadium to watch their games. Ed was always fun to be around as he enjoyed karaoke, dancing and celebrating events with family and friends. He adored and cherished his granddaughter Heidi. His favorite times with her included: visits to Saratoga Park to ride the carousel and time spent with her at the library and the children's museum. He even brought her to his favorite place, Uncommon Grounds where they shared coffee, hot chocolate and bagels. Ed and Jane loved to travel with their family. Their itineraries included trips to Tampa, Chicago, Baltimore, New Orleans, Seattle and San Francisco. In addition, they took a cruise to Alaska in 2009, visiting multiple ports and seeing the glaciers. Our family would like to extend our sincere gratitude for the exceptional love and care given to Ed while at Shaker Place, (Albany County Nursing Home). We would like to thank all the nurses and recognize especially Margaret, Kathy and Ruchel for their exceptional dedication to Ed's care. Due to the limitations of COVID-19, traditional wake, Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held for the public at a future time to be announced by the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park. At this time, please refrain from sending flowers until the calling hours will be held. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 13, 2020.