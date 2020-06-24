Sullivan, J. Edward "Ed" Jr. BALLSTON SPA J. Edward "Ed" Sullivan, Jr. of Ballston Lake, passed away May 11, 2020. Funeral will be held on Friday, June 26, at Corpus Christi Church in Ushers where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Friday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9 Clifton Park, N.Y. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. With the current restrictions in place, visitors to the funeral home and Mass will require facial coverings. Visitors will follow current limitations. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 24, 2020.