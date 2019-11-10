Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Mark Anderson. View Sign Service Information Catricala Funeral Home Inc 1597 Route 9 Clifton Park , NY 12065 (518)-371-5334 Memorial service 11:00 AM Christ Community Reformed Church 1010 Rte. 146 Clifton Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary









Anderson, J. Mark CLIFTON PARK J. Mark Anderson, age 70 of Clifton Park, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born on May 12, 1949, in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Dr. John R. and Roberta M. Anderson. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law senior investigator Jack Doyle (N.Y.S.P.). Mark graduated from Mexico Academy and Central Schools ('67), SUNY Albany ('73), and Syracuse University - LAP ('98). He was a tenured secondary English teacher at Mexico Academy, and was the operator of the Candlelight Cottage in Parish, N.Y. He went on to become the senior deputy commissioner of the N.Y.S. Liquor Authority, and last worked as project director for N.Y.S. Sheriffs' Association (Operation SAFE CHILD and Yellow Dot Programs). Mark was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and a member of the American Legion. He was very active in the communities where he lived: he was a trustee of Village of Mexico, councilman for the Town of Parish, committeeman for the Oswego County Republican Committee, clerk of the N.Y.S. Assembly Judiciary Committee, member of the Wild Turkey Federation, Donald McFee Memorial Ambulance Corp, North Jefferson Street Athletic Club, Knights of Columbus, Sorin Society (Notre Dame), National Council of Teachers of English, a member of the N.Y.S. Restaurant Association, serving as chapter president and on the State Board of Directors, and was recognized as Restauranteur of the Year. He was a member of SOBAD (Syracuse/Onondaga Business Against Drugs), organized annual community events including the Parish Gold Annual (PGA), the Syracuse Chiefs 3rd Base Hot Stove Baseball Dinner, multi-agency Law Enforcement Annual Awards Dinner, and Annual Game Dinner. He was an active member of Christ Community Reformed Church in Clifton Park, serving as elder; Schenectady Classis, Reformed Church of America; delegate of General Synod and member of the Committee on Theology. He enjoyed hunting, fly fishing, golf, reading, and anything to do with the N.Y. Yankees. He also loved horse racing and belonged to the U.S. Trotting Association, breeding and racing standard bred horses at Batavia Downs, Vernon Downs and Saratoga Raceway, including JN Bo and Candlelight Sue. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne C.; sons, John Patrick (Amy) and Sean Conor (Alden) Anderson, Marta I. Santiago; stepdaughter Tahnya (Andrew) Grazulis; grandchildren, Ethan Samuel Grazulis, Traigh, Aubrey and Asher Anderson; sister, Mary Catherine (Mike) Mowry; brothers, Dr. John Michael (Linda), James Francis (Lilliana), Thomas (Kate), Jerome (Doc) (Sue), and Pastor Paul (Jeanne); sister-in-law, Pat Doyle; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 16, at 11 a.m. at Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Rte. 146, Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Community Reformed Church, 1010 Rte. 146, Clifton Park, NY, 12065, or to the N.Y.S. Trooper Foundation, 3 Airport Park Blvd., Latham, NY, 12110. Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 10, 2019

