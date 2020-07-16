Bergeron, J. Mary Whipple SOUTH GLENS FALLS J. Mary Whipple Bergeron, 95, passed away on July 13, 2020, in the comfort of her grandparents' home in South Glens Falls where she lived for the last nine years. There she was surrounded by acres of critters she enjoyed overfeeding. Previously, she lived in Mechanicville for 61 years where she raised her family above her building supply store. She was a mother of eight, nonnie of 26, caregiver of many, businesswoman, and an antique enthusiast. Burial in the Saratoga National Cemetery alongside her late husband Maurice will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Due to no services being held and in lieu of flowers, kindly make contributions to your local food pantry in loving memory of J. Mary Bergeron. During this extremely difficult time, friends are encouraged to visit devito-salvadorefh.com
to share condolences, memories, and/or photos they may have of Mary.