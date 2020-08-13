1/1
J. Michael Murray
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Murray, J. Michael NOKOMIS, Fla. John Michael "Mike" Murray died peacefully at home with his loving wife Pat at his side on December 27, 2019. Mike fought through several health crises over the past 10 years, including his last diagnosis of lung cancer in 2014. Mike was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on August 13, 1938, 82 years ago today. He was raised in Albany, the eldest of William and Kathleen Murray's six children. He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Patricia Nally Murray, of Nokomis, Fla., formerly of Albany; and four siblings, twelve nieces and nephews, and many other dear relatives and friends. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Michael's funeral and interment was postponed until the spring of 2021. Details of the arrangements and his full obituary will be published at that time.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved