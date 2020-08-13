Murray, J. Michael NOKOMIS, Fla. John Michael "Mike" Murray died peacefully at home with his loving wife Pat at his side on December 27, 2019. Mike fought through several health crises over the past 10 years, including his last diagnosis of lung cancer in 2014. Mike was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on August 13, 1938, 82 years ago today. He was raised in Albany, the eldest of William and Kathleen Murray's six children. He is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-five years, Patricia Nally Murray, of Nokomis, Fla., formerly of Albany; and four siblings, twelve nieces and nephews, and many other dear relatives and friends. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Michael's funeral and interment was postponed until the spring of 2021. Details of the arrangements and his full obituary will be published at that time.





