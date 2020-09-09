Ward, J. Paul Ph.D. ALBANY J. Paul Ward, Ph.D., age 91, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born on October 13, 1928, in Albany, Paul was the son of the late Francis A. and Martha F. (Smith) Ward. Paul was a graduate of Glens Falls High School Class of 1946. Following high school he enlisted for three years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was stationed for two years aboard the aircraft Carrier USS Midway CV-41; at the time the largest carrier in the world. The vessel was assigned to the Sixth Fleet serving in the Mediterranean. He was awarded the Victory Medal and European Occupation Medal. Following his military service he earned his B.A. and M.A. from the New York State College for Teachers (U.A.), where he met his future wife, Doris. While an undergraduate, he pledged the social club, Eldred Potter Club, serving as president in his senior year. As a Potter Club Alumnus, he was nominated "Potter Club Man of the Era" in 2011. He taught secondary school for several years in Castleton and Glens Falls; and at the Lagos Anglican Grammar School in Lagos, Nigeria, West Africa. In 1962, he joined the U.A. faculty in the Department of Education. He subsequently earned his Ph.D. in African history at Boston University. Returning to Albany he accepted the position of director of the International Student Program at U.A. In addition, he held joint appointment as assistant professor in the history and Africana departments. He also taught courses at R.P.I. and Russell Sage Colleges. During his professional career he participated in the U.S. State Department Senior Scholar-Diplomat Program; was awarded Senior Fulbright Award to Germany and the UA Distinguished Award for Professional Service. After his retirement in 1985, Paul and Doris attended 61 Elderhostel programs over a 24 year period in the United States and abroad. Paul and Doris enjoyed many years at their second home, a restored maple sugar house in East Grafton. In 2004, Paul and Doris moved to the Avila Independent Retirement Center in Albany. Paul was also an active member of the Friends of the Guilderland Library, the Grafton Historical Society and U.A. For 17 years Paul served as a volunteer history assistant at the N.Y.S. Museum with the Senior History Curator, Craig Williams. He spent a decade researching his family history; finding his great-great-great-grandfather Colonel Peter Ward who served in the Bergen County, N.J. Militia during the Revolutionary War. In 2004, the Wards moved to Avila Center for Independent Living, where he was responsible for creating many community groups. He was predeceased by his brother, Thomas G. Ward in 1998. He was married in 1953 to Doris Vater from Pine Plains, N.Y. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on August 23, 2018. Sadly, Doris died Sunday, December 16, 2018, after a long illness. Paul is survived by three nephews, Thomas Ward of Oregon, Timothy Ward (Mary) of Whitehall, and Jonathan Ward (Barbara) of Kingsbury; a niece, Jennifer Ward of Shushan, as well as five grandnephews, Brooks Dawson, Gregory Dawson (U.S. Coast Guard), Adrian Dawson (U.S. Army), Seth Dawson, and Jesse Ward; a large number of cousins and his many friends of the Avila Community. A memorial with a service with military honors will be held on Friday, September 11, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. The service time will be published on www.NewComerAlbany.com
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Guilderland Public Library, 2228 Western Ave., Guilderland, NY, 12084.