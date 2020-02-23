Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. J. Peter McPartlon Jr.. View Sign Service Information Griswold Funeral Home 1867 State Street Schenectady , NY 12304 (518)-374-6188 Send Flowers Obituary

McPartlon, Dr. J. Peter Jr. NISKAYUNA Dr. J. Peter McPartlon Jr. passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020, at his home in Niskayuna, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong Schenectady resident, Peter was born on January 28, 1935, son of the late James Peter McPartlon Sr. and the late Marie Josephine (Schreck) McPartlon. He attended Schenectady City Schools and graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1954. Peter attended Niagara University from 1954-1957 and went on to study dentistry at the University of Buffalo, earning a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree, class of 1961. Upon graduation, he served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy, stationed with the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Upon his return to Schenectady, he founded Group Dental Practice of Schenectady and Amsterdam. He practiced general dentistry into the early 1980s. After a successful career in dentistry, Peter devoted the remainder of his professional career to building two family-owned businesses that continue to provide essential services to the community. Driven by a desire to ensure respectful and high-quality care for his own parents, along with a fierce love of family and a passion for building, he founded Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in 1975. Over the better part of 40 years, he continued to expand and grow the 160-bed skilled nursing facility into what is today the Kingsway Community, a 25-acre campus offering a full continuum of care and services for seniors. In 1978, Peter formed Parkland Ambulance Service, Inc., which operates under the name of Mohawk Ambulance Service and has grown to become the largest privately-owned ambulance service in the Capital District. In operating Mohawk Ambulance Service, Peter continued the legacy of ambulance services being provided in the Capital Region under the Mohawk name, which originated in the 1960s with Mohawk Ambulance and Oxygen Service. In 1980, Peter formed Parkland Development Corporation, specializing in residential and commercial construction. He designed and built many of his family's homes and business properties. In addition to his businesses, he served on several professional associations. Peter was a director for Schenectady County Dental Society and past president of the Schenectady County Dental Study Club. He was also an active member of the New York State Health Facilities, American Health Care and American Ambulance Associations. Peter also served as a member of St. Helen's Catholic School Board, St. Helen's Church - Pastoral Council, Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, Schenectady County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Schenectady County Child Guidance Center, Schenectady County Catholic Family Services, and past president of Schenectady Kiwanis. He was also a lifelong parishioner of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. In addition to his professional associations, Peter was very involved in community service. In 1992, he established the Kingsway Community Golf Tournament to benefit of Northeastern New York. It remains the longest running external fundraiser for of Northeastern New York. Peter was a devoted N.Y. Yankees fan and loved attending the games with the guys. He was an avid skier and spent many winters with friends and family skiing the green Mountains of Vermont. He also loved the Adirondacks, spending many summer days sailing on Lake Champlain and Lake George and enjoying lake life, creating beautiful, lasting memories with family and friends. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Christina Marie. In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by his children, James Peter McPartlon III of Saratoga, Annemarie Gleason (Thomas) of East Greenbush, Mary Dokuchitz (David) of Riverview, Fla., William McPartlon (Robin) of Niskayuna, Kathryn McPartlon of Niskayuna, Michael McPartlon (Amy) of Niskayuna, Heather Geidel (Gus) of Duanesburg, Patrick McPartlon (Sarah) of Niskayuna, and Casey McPartlon (Veronika Abkarian) of Boston; grandchildren, James Peter IV (fiancee Rena Mehta), Chelsea McPartlon, Caitlin McSwiggan (DJ), Tara Bevans (Scott), Nora and Ryan Gleason, Alexandra Connolly (Jonathan), Gregory and Daniel Dokuchitz, Sarah (fiance Jim Clementi) and William McPartlon, Peter Kansas (Paula), Tessa Kansas, Madison, Hannah, Sydney and Ashlyn McPartlon, Nathan, Jack and Grace Geidel. Peter was blessed to have three great-granddaughters, Emma and Addison Connolly and Eden Kansas. Peter is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Melissa Colette (Thomas) and Jane Sautin as well as several nieces and nephews whom he deeply adored. He was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Stephen and David Sautin. Peter's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the medical professionals and caregivers at Kingsway Home Care, Kingsway Arms, and Mohawk Ambulance for all their care, compassion and support. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday (tomorrow) from 3 until 8 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union St., Niskayuna. Interment with military honors will follow in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Donations in Peter's name may be made to of Northeastern New York, Saint Kateri Tekakwitha School, or the Boys and Girls Club of Schenectady. To express condolences, visit











McPartlon, Dr. J. Peter Jr. NISKAYUNA Dr. J. Peter McPartlon Jr. passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020, at his home in Niskayuna, surrounded by his loving family. A lifelong Schenectady resident, Peter was born on January 28, 1935, son of the late James Peter McPartlon Sr. and the late Marie Josephine (Schreck) McPartlon. He attended Schenectady City Schools and graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1954. Peter attended Niagara University from 1954-1957 and went on to study dentistry at the University of Buffalo, earning a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree, class of 1961. Upon graduation, he served as a dental officer in the U.S. Navy, stationed with the U.S. Marine Corps at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Upon his return to Schenectady, he founded Group Dental Practice of Schenectady and Amsterdam. He practiced general dentistry into the early 1980s. After a successful career in dentistry, Peter devoted the remainder of his professional career to building two family-owned businesses that continue to provide essential services to the community. Driven by a desire to ensure respectful and high-quality care for his own parents, along with a fierce love of family and a passion for building, he founded Kingsway Arms Nursing Center in 1975. Over the better part of 40 years, he continued to expand and grow the 160-bed skilled nursing facility into what is today the Kingsway Community, a 25-acre campus offering a full continuum of care and services for seniors. In 1978, Peter formed Parkland Ambulance Service, Inc., which operates under the name of Mohawk Ambulance Service and has grown to become the largest privately-owned ambulance service in the Capital District. In operating Mohawk Ambulance Service, Peter continued the legacy of ambulance services being provided in the Capital Region under the Mohawk name, which originated in the 1960s with Mohawk Ambulance and Oxygen Service. In 1980, Peter formed Parkland Development Corporation, specializing in residential and commercial construction. He designed and built many of his family's homes and business properties. In addition to his businesses, he served on several professional associations. Peter was a director for Schenectady County Dental Society and past president of the Schenectady County Dental Study Club. He was also an active member of the New York State Health Facilities, American Health Care and American Ambulance Associations. Peter also served as a member of St. Helen's Catholic School Board, St. Helen's Church - Pastoral Council, Sunnyview Rehabilitation Hospital Foundation, Schenectady County Chapter of the American Red Cross, Schenectady County Child Guidance Center, Schenectady County Catholic Family Services, and past president of Schenectady Kiwanis. He was also a lifelong parishioner of Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. In addition to his professional associations, Peter was very involved in community service. In 1992, he established the Kingsway Community Golf Tournament to benefit of Northeastern New York. It remains the longest running external fundraiser for of Northeastern New York. Peter was a devoted N.Y. Yankees fan and loved attending the games with the guys. He was an avid skier and spent many winters with friends and family skiing the green Mountains of Vermont. He also loved the Adirondacks, spending many summer days sailing on Lake Champlain and Lake George and enjoying lake life, creating beautiful, lasting memories with family and friends. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Christina Marie. In addition to his wife, Peter is survived by his children, James Peter McPartlon III of Saratoga, Annemarie Gleason (Thomas) of East Greenbush, Mary Dokuchitz (David) of Riverview, Fla., William McPartlon (Robin) of Niskayuna, Kathryn McPartlon of Niskayuna, Michael McPartlon (Amy) of Niskayuna, Heather Geidel (Gus) of Duanesburg, Patrick McPartlon (Sarah) of Niskayuna, and Casey McPartlon (Veronika Abkarian) of Boston; grandchildren, James Peter IV (fiancee Rena Mehta), Chelsea McPartlon, Caitlin McSwiggan (DJ), Tara Bevans (Scott), Nora and Ryan Gleason, Alexandra Connolly (Jonathan), Gregory and Daniel Dokuchitz, Sarah (fiance Jim Clementi) and William McPartlon, Peter Kansas (Paula), Tessa Kansas, Madison, Hannah, Sydney and Ashlyn McPartlon, Nathan, Jack and Grace Geidel. Peter was blessed to have three great-granddaughters, Emma and Addison Connolly and Eden Kansas. Peter is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Melissa Colette (Thomas) and Jane Sautin as well as several nieces and nephews whom he deeply adored. He was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Stephen and David Sautin. Peter's family extends their heartfelt thanks to the medical professionals and caregivers at Kingsway Home Care, Kingsway Arms, and Mohawk Ambulance for all their care, compassion and support. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday (tomorrow) from 3 until 8 p.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State St., Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in St. Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union St., Niskayuna. Interment with military honors will follow in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. Donations in Peter's name may be made to of Northeastern New York, Saint Kateri Tekakwitha School, or the Boys and Girls Club of Schenectady. To express condolences, visit sbfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.