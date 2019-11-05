Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. J. Thomas Connery. View Sign Service Information Glenville Funeral Home Inc. 9 Glenridge Rd Glenville , NY 12302 (518)-399-1630 Send Flowers Obituary









Connery, Rev. J. Thomas GLENVILLE Rev. J. Thomas Connery, 82, died suddenly on October 31, 2019. Born in Troy, where he was raised, he was the beloved son of the late William and Lucie (Doyle) Connery. Father Connery was a '55 graduate of Troy H.S. and received degrees from Mater Christi Seminary ('56-57) and Mount St. Mary's College ('59). Fr. Connery was a seminarian at Mount St. Mary's and ordained as a priest by Bishop William Scully on May 25, 1963, at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Albany. Fr. Connery pastored from '63 until '90, most notably in Little Falls, Anchorage and Cordova, Alaska, and Albany and Glenville, where he served as Pastor of Immaculate Conception Church for 20 years. Fr. Connery was also Director of Athletics and CYO Moderator, Director of Faith Formation, Chaplain at Alaska State Penitentiary and Methodist University in Alaska. Father was also proud of his being Liaison to Charismatic Renewal in the Diocese of Albany. Following his retirement, Father Connery traveled extensively to parishes all over the Albany diocese for sacraments and offering Mass. He indeed made the supreme sacrifice when the flash flooding came upon the Herkimer County region late last week where he was headed to celebrate All Saints Day masses. Fr. Connery liked to be called simply Tom by his many friends and relatives alike. He took the game of golf seriously and would call out if you were outside the tee box (after you had already swung of course) for a penalty! He enjoyed being outdoors appreciating all of God's creations and traveling where he experienced many well remembered trips. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Connery. Survivors include his twin brother, J. Edward Connery; and his sister, Andrea (Kenneth) Moran; 13 nieces and nephews; 24 grandnieces and nephews; and four great-grandnieces and nephews, many of whom he baptized and married. He also leaves behind many cousins. On Wednesday, November 6, the Rite of Reception of the Body will take place at 3 p.m. at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd. Glenville. Viewing hours will follow until 7 p.m. where a Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated by the Most Rev. Bishop Edward Scharfenberger, Bishop of Albany. Private burial will be held in the Connery Family Plot in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy, NY under the direction of Glenville Funeral Home, Scotia-Glenville. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred in Father J. Thomas Connery's name to the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Online remembrances may be posted at glenvillefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close