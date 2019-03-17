Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Beth Emeth Cemetery
Turner Lane
Loudonville, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Barach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack A. Barach

Obituary Condolences

Jack A. Barach Obituary
Barach, Jack A. ALBANY Jack A. Barach, 96, passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2019, with his loving family by his side. The son of Maurice Barach and Eliza Levy, he was born in Albany and graduated from Albany High School and Rochester Institute of Technology. He was an independent insurance agent for over 60 years. He is survived by his wife, June Tucker Barach; and his children, Bruce (Irene) Barach, Lori (Rich) Strunk, Marc (Heather Gay) Barach, and Scott (Regina) Barach. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher, Bryan, Zachary, Eliza, Jordan, Kyle, Derek, and Justin Barach, and several cousins. A graveside service will be held in the Beth Emeth Cemetery on Turner Lane in Loudonville on Wednesday, March 20, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home of Latham.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
Download Now