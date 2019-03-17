|
Barach, Jack A. ALBANY Jack A. Barach, 96, passed away peacefully at home on March 16, 2019, with his loving family by his side. The son of Maurice Barach and Eliza Levy, he was born in Albany and graduated from Albany High School and Rochester Institute of Technology. He was an independent insurance agent for over 60 years. He is survived by his wife, June Tucker Barach; and his children, Bruce (Irene) Barach, Lori (Rich) Strunk, Marc (Heather Gay) Barach, and Scott (Regina) Barach. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Christopher, Bryan, Zachary, Eliza, Jordan, Kyle, Derek, and Justin Barach, and several cousins. A graveside service will be held in the Beth Emeth Cemetery on Turner Lane in Loudonville on Wednesday, March 20, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home of Latham.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 17, 2019