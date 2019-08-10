Cole, Jack C. CLIFTON PARK Jack C. Cole, 60, died on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Albany Medical Center from complications during a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Prestwick, Scotland on April 30, 1959, he was the son of the late Russell L. and Evelyn R. (Couse) Cole; and brother of the late Lanson (Lance) R. Cole. After graduating from Galway Central School, Jack proudly joined the United States Air Force. After 10 years of active duty, he continued his service to his country in the Air National Guard during which time he also graduated from Schenectady County Community College with a degree in computer programming. He pursued a long and successful career in that field working for G.E. Consulting Services, and Blue Cross before continuing his public service as a programmer and computer technician at the N.Y.S. Department of Taxation and Finance, the Division of Criminal Justice Services, and the Office of Information Technology Services, retiring with over 20 years of New York State service. A dedicated father, Jack enjoyed training in Tae Kwon Do with his son, and after attaining the rank of black belt became a martial arts instructor at Revelation Tae Kwon Do in Clifton Park, where he taught for nearly 10 years. A true "Mr. Fix-It," he enjoyed helping friends and family with anything that needed fixing or a tune up, and particularly enjoyed being a mentor for the Shenendehowa Robotics Team, on which his son was a member, supporting the team with building the practice fields and robot parts, and traveling with them to every competition. As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed deer hunting, kayaking, boating and fishing, with ocean trips being his favorite. He was also a talented marksman and member of the Sportsmen's Club of Clifton Park, who also served as the membership chairman for a number of years. As a member of the American Legion, Post 1450, he deeply enjoyed the camaraderie and sharing his experiences with fellow servicemen. Survivors include his fiancee, Deborah Marotta Miller; his son Timothy W. Cole of Clifton Park and Waterford; Deborah's daughters, Hannah and Courtney Miller; cousins and several close friends. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S. Main St, Mechanicville. A funeral home service will be held following the calling hours at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NYOH Community Cancer Foundation, 449 Route 146, Suite 101, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 or the American Legion Mohawk Post 1450, 275 Grooms Road, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 in memory of Jack C. Cole. To leave condolences and for directions, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
