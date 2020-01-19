Cameron, Jack "John" WILMINGTON, N.C. Jack "John" Cameron born in West Albany on January 22, 1936, passed December 29, 2019, in Wilmington N.C. at age 83. Educated in West Albany at Roselville School. He became an apprentice at Fort Orange Press in 1956. His career was with one job for 43 years. He went through the ranks and became foreman in the composing room. Linotype to computers, in charge of 15 men, then being computerized the department went to two men, himself and Artie Parisi. He loved what he did until it was time to let go. He retired in 2000. He loved cars, and he drove a van for Manheim, the car auction for 10 years. He loved that job so much that he even gave up months of warm weather. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Irene Cameron. The Cameron's were a horse family and raced horses at the harness track at the Saratoga N.Y. Race Course. He was married to his love Dorothy Cameron for 34 years. Survived by three children, Cheryl (Cameron) Rusin and husband Richard, John Cameron Jr., Daniel Cameron; three stepchildren, Roseanne (Watts) McCaffrey, Thomas Watts, Joananne (Watts) Manella and husband Matt; four grandchildren, Casey Rusin, Corey Mullen-Rusin, Candon Rusin, Connor Rusin; four step-grandchildren, Matthew McCaffrey, Erica McCaffrey, Patrick Manella, Kendall Manella; two great-grandchildren, Griffin Mullen-Rusin and Logan Mullen-Rusin. He will join in eternal life his parents, Charles Cameron and Irene Cameron; and grandson Connor Rusin. Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours at New Comer Cremations and Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd. Colonie N.Y. on January 25, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or .
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020