Jack R. Wilson Jr.
Wilson, Jack R. Jr. TROY Jack R. Wilson Jr. of Troy died the evening of July 12, 2020, with his wife by his side. Jack is survived by his loving wife Suzanne Wilson; his stepchildren, Michelle Bliss (Wilson) and Alfred Wood (Wilson); his granddaughter Bre'Onna Zessin; the Wilson family and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jack was a forklift operator for Grimm Building Materials Company and a chef for the Hendrick Hudson Hotel and Granny's Kitchen where he met his wife Suzanne. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and enjoyed cooking for his family. Jack was an avid New York Giants fan as well as an accomplished bowler having played for the Toppers and a lover of classic rock. He was a kind and gentle spirit and will be deeply missed by his loved ones. The service for Jack will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, 336 Third St., Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home on Friday from 8 until 10 a.m. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Troy




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
