|
|
Counterman, Jackie Leo "Jack" COHOES Jackie Leo Counterman, "Jack," 71, passed away peacefully at home on December 12, 2019, with loved ones by his side. His family thanks God for every day he had. Jack is survived by his siblings, Betty, Joseph, and Alberta Counterman. He was a loving father to Michael, Tammy, Steven, Roseanna, and Emily Counterman. There are 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Jack loved God and served the community for many years as a pastor and senior advocate before retiring. His musical gift in voice and with instruments was known and appreciated by many. He was born in Bradford County, Pa. and raised by Gilbert and Luella Wittig on a dairy farm in East Smithfield, Pa. He served in the army during the Vietnam War. He later settled in Cohoes before moving to Halfmoon. The family extends a heartfelt thank you to close friend Roslyn Fisher for the loving care she provided to Jack. Visitation will be held at the Marra Funeral Home, 246 Remsen St., Cohoes from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 19. The funeral service will be at the same location at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 20, followed by interment in the Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Jack requested donations be made in his memory to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York. Please see www.marrafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 17, 2019