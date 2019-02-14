Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lawrence, Jackson NASHVILLE, N.C. Jackson "Jack" Lawrence, 84, died Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at the Duke Neurology Center after a short illness. Born on February 28, 1934, in Sand Lake, Jack was the son of the late Earle and Pauline Hastings Lawrence. He graduated from the Averill Park High School and received a degree in mechanical engineering from R.P.I. He worked for General Electric, and the Sanforized Company where he developed many patents and traveled the world. After retiring as president/partner of Spring City Knitting, Jack, along with his wife founded America's Best Nut Company in Rocky Mount, N.C. Jack was the father of the late Jeffrey Lawrence; and brother of the late Earle Lawrence (Annie McIntyre). Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Betsy Owens; daughter-in-law Sharon Lawrence; daughter Jody Balsamo (Dr. Steven); son James Lawrence (Mary); grandchildren, Carrie, Becky, William, Katelin, Joseph and Lauren; great-grandchildren, Claire, Regan, Paige and Patrick; and his former wife Barbara Lawrence. Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, in the Elmwood Cemetery, Route 150, south of the four corners, West Sand Lake. Jacks family requests donations in his memory may be made to the Jeffrey A. Lawrence Innovation Fund, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 3164, Boston, MA, 02241. Visit







2691 Ny Highway 43

Averill Park , NY 12018

