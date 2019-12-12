Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jacob Douglas "Jake" Kipling

Kipling, Jacob "Jake" Douglas TROY Jacob "Jake" Douglas Kipling, 23 of Parkview Court, Troy died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Albany. Born in Albany, he was the son of Ursula Rosato of Troy and Douglas Kipling of Stillwater and stepson of Christine Kipling. He had resided in the Troy and Albany areas all his life. Jake was worked at the Tipsy Moose Restaurant in Troy as a waiter. He enjoyed playing guitar, was an avid music lover and loved mountain climbing. He liked traveling to Yosemite Park for rock climbing. Survivors in addition to his parents include a sister, Alexus Kipling of Troy; a brother, Samuel Kipling of Stillwater; and a multitude of aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Sunday, December 15, from 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Jacob Douglas Kipling to , P.O Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
