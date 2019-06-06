Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacob S. Adams. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Send Flowers Obituary

Adams, Jacob S. TROY Jacob S. Adams, 33 of 5th Avenue, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in Colonie. Born in Pittsfield, Mass. Jacob has left his parents, Scott T. Adams and Kimberly St. Germain with heavy and broken hearts. Jacob grew up in Stephentown, attended the Berlin Schools and was a lifelong resident of the area. Jacob moved to Troy in 2012 and was a network engineer working in the cable and security business. Jacob and his fiancee, Heidi XU, owned apartment units in Troy that they remodeled and rented. Jacob and Heidi were to be married later this year with a destination wedding to Scotland. Jacob enjoyed cooking, antiquing, history, traveling and was an avid reader. He loved all animals and was always there to help those in need. Survivors in addition to his mom, dad and fiancee include his brother Andrew Denue Jr. of Averill Park; his sisters, Kyrstin Adams of Georgia and Whitney Adams of Stephentown; along with several aunts, uncles and cousins. Jacob was the grandson of the late John St. Germain, Rita Roberts, Wes and Marion Adams. Mattie, Jacob's beloved canine companion, is still waiting for Jacob to return home. Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 12-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at the St. Germain family homestead, 38 Eastern Union Tpke., Averill Park to remember Jacob. The family suggest donations in memory of Jacob S. Adams may be made to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. Visit







