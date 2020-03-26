Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline A. Robinson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robinson, Jacqueline A. NAPLES, Fla. Jacqueline A. (O'Brien) Robinson, 66, was united with God on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Jacqueline died at home with her husband of 46 years, Michael, by her side. Jacqueline was born on December 10, 1953, in Lynbrook, N.Y. the daughter of James G. and Doris E. (Burns) O'Brien. Her parents; siblings, Kevin J. O'Brien and James R. O'Brien; and her father-in-law Donald A. Robinson, preceded her in death. She is survived by her siblings, Mark W. O'Brien, Gail (Allen) O'Brien of Clarksville, N.Y. and Richard M. O'Brien of Guilderland; sisters-in-law, Linda (Schiesel) O'Brien (Kevin) of Syracuse, and Kathleen (De Forge) O'Brien (James) of Schenectady; two nephews, a niece and two grandnieces. She is survived by her mother-in-law Mrs. Elizabeth (Fitzsimmons) Robinson of Guilderland; her husband's siblings, Garry Robinson (Nancy) of Guilderland, Mariann (Robinson) Vagianelis (Steven) of Guilderland, Amy (Robinson) Bordeaux (John) of Boston, and Donna (Robinson) Fink of Schenectady; nephews, nieces, grandnephews and a grandniece. Jacqueline and Michael had three children, Phillip M. Robinson of Schenectady, Megan L. Griffin of Schenectady, and Ethan J. Robinson (Karen) of Cohoes; as well as two grandchildren, Katelyn Griffin and Austin Castillo. Jacqueline grew up in Guilderland and was a graduate of Guilderland High School and Maria College in Albany. She and her family moved from Guilderland to Naples, Fla. in 1995. Jacqueline worked at the Naples Philharmonic (Artis-Naples) in the finance department for many years. Jacqueline loved the people at the Philharmonic, they all made her feel special. Jacqueline loved her children and grandchildren very much. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, if you would like make an educational donation to Jackie's grandchildren, please send it to: Michael Robinson for the Benefit of Katelyn Griffin and Austin Castillo, c/o Centennial Bank, 3021 Airport Pulling Rd., Suite 101, Naples, FL, 34105.



Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020

