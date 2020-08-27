Ackner, Jacqueline "Jackie" POESTENKILL Jacqueline "Jackie" Ackner, 85, passed August 25, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Wynantskill, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Ethel Stritsman; and the wife of the late Henry J. Ackner. Jackie attended Sacred Heart School and Catholic Central High School. In addition to being a homemaker, at various times in her life, she worked at Montgomery Wards, at the family farm stand in Wynantskill and at the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance. A communicant of St. Jude's Church, she enjoyed camping and garage sales, was an avid gardener, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Survivors include three children, Craig (Shelly) Ackner, Kevin (Lisa) Ackner, and Dawn Ackner; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Wayne (Eunice) Stritsman; and multiple nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Ronald "Ronnie" Stritsman. The funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Church, 43 Brookside Ave., Wynantskill where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Wynantskill. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the church on Saturday from 8:30 until 10 a.m. prior to the Mass. Masks must be worn at all services and social distancing is expected.