|
|
Allen, Jacqueline ROTTERDAM Jacqueline "Jackie" Morse Allen, 64 of Rotterdam, passed away at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Stephen and Ellen Morse. She was a graduate of Watervliet High School. She retired from Bargain Outlet in Latham after 14 years of service. She is survived by her husband, Gary Allen of Rotterdam; her children, James (Angie) Allen of Hudson, Jeremy (Tara) Allen of Troy and Chrissy Allen (Tim Whitcomb) of Rotterdam. Grandmother of Tyler. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019