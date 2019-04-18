Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Allen

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jacqueline Allen Obituary
Allen, Jacqueline ROTTERDAM Jacqueline "Jackie" Morse Allen, 64 of Rotterdam, passed away at Ellis Hospital, Schenectady on Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born in Troy and was the daughter of the late Stephen and Ellen Morse. She was a graduate of Watervliet High School. She retired from Bargain Outlet in Latham after 14 years of service. She is survived by her husband, Gary Allen of Rotterdam; her children, James (Angie) Allen of Hudson, Jeremy (Tara) Allen of Troy and Chrissy Allen (Tim Whitcomb) of Rotterdam. Grandmother of Tyler. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now