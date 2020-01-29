Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacqueline Andrea Bonczyk Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilson, Jacqueline Andrea Bonczyk SARASOTA, Fla. Jackie Wilson passed peacefully on Sunday afternoon, January 26, 2020, surrounded by family and friends. She was 81. She was born in Albany on November 6, 1938. Jackie grew up in Loudonville with her siblings and parents, the late John and Natalie (Bytner) Bonczyk. She is survived by her three children, Jeffrey Wilson (Karen), Todd Wilson, and Kimberly Zayhowski; grandchildren, Bryan Wilson - father of great-grandchild Hayden - Jennifer Koch (Ted), and Brandon Zayhowski. She was predeceased by a sister Natalie Bulmer (Jack); and is survived by her sister Valerie Introne (James); and several nieces and nephews. Jackie had special love for Janyce, Walter, and all of the Bardrams, and the Milne School, class of '56. She enjoyed years of Cape Cod family vacations, her baby grand, and her dogs. She retired from the New York State Division of Budget in 2002 and moved to Sarasota to escape New York winters in 2015. She was loving, always kind, and welcoming, with great friends everywhere. We are planning a celebration of life in the Albany area later in 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jackie's name to the .



