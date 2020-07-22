1/1
Jacqueline "Jacki" Bave
1948 - 2020
Bave, Jacqueline "Jacki" SARATOGA SPRINGS Jacqueline Bave, "Jacki," passed away at home on Saturday, July 18, 2020, of ovarian cancer, which she had survived for seven years. Jacki was born on February 2, 1948, and grew up in the wonderful small town of Brockport, N.Y., where she learned the value of friendship and community. After graduating from high school, she received degrees from Russell Sage College and the University at Albany. She learned more life lessons and made friends who would last a lifetime. Jacki taught elementary school for 33 years at Shenendehowa Schools in Clifton Park. Her time spent there with children and colleagues were important influences in her life. When she was in her early 30's, she discovered her joy in experiencing the natural world, especially the nearby Adirondack Mountains and lakes. This led to many memorable adventures in hiking and paddling. She involved herself in conservation efforts so that she could give back to the places that she loved. Jacki climbed the 46 High Peaks in summer and winter and with her twin sister, she continued to climb the Northeast 115 making very special and long-lasting friends along the way. One of these, Daniel Dolan, became her loving partner and added even more happiness to a full life. The memories and friends she made through the years gave her much comfort during her final days. She would like the thank Women's Cancer Care in Albany for giving her extra years to enjoy life, The Acupuncture Office, which helped ease the effects of her treatments. Also, the Saratoga Community Hospice for their caring presence at the end of her life. Jacki is survived by her partner, friends and precious companion of sixteen years, Daniel Dolan; her loving older sister, Jean Bave (Stephen); her nice, Emily Giacoman (Augusto); her nephew, Stephen Kerwin II (Kimmy); her twin sister, favorite hiking companion and best friends, Barbara Bave Myers (Jim); Gregory Myers and daughter Charlee Myers and her gentle dog, Luna. In lieu of flowers, Jacki asks that you take a walk in the woods and enjoy the peace that nature can bring you. Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs. Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 23, 2020
Barbara.....Aleta and I are so sorry to hear of Jacki's passing. I know that my words will fall short of describing her and the spacial love that the two of you shared for each other. That being said, we are thinking of you and sending you loving thoughts and gentle hugs.....
Patrick Peluso
Friend
July 23, 2020
My 38 year old son still refers to Jacki as his favorite teacher! I'm so sorry for your loss. She will be remembered as both an amazing teacher and coworker by all of us who knew her at Okte!
Lynn Parker
July 23, 2020
Jacki will always b a part of my adirondack life.I enjoyed the time we spent together hiking and laughing. I will miss her. She helped me finish my 46 and waited so I could be first one to the top. She was always so kind and considerate.
Al Fertel
Friend
July 22, 2020
Thinking of you, Jacki, with love. This was my view Saturday evening as I thought of you and recalled many happy memories. It is what I described to you last Monday. You will be greatly missed my dear friend.
Jacki was a very special person. I am so sorry. I was fortunate to have been her colleague and incredibly blessed to be her friend. She has a strength that is inspiring. We worked together, talked about many things, laughed a lot, and shared our love of the Adirondacks. We always celebrated birthdays together with the rest of our third grade team, both past and present. Our quote from her 70th was "Our birthdays are feathers in the broad wing of time." There are many beautiful feathers. We will always light a Groundhog's Day candle for our beloved Jacki.
Amanda Sofko
Friend
July 22, 2020
Who would volunteer to drive 14 hours round trip so they could spend the weekend helping a friend pack up a house? Jacki (and Dan) would, and did. That illustrates the type of friend Jackie was. She was an amazing woman, kind, generous, interesting, full of energy and talented in her every pursuit. She enriched my life and I'm so glad that I was lucky enough to be her friend. I will miss her so much. My deepest sympathy to Dan and the Bave family.
Barbara Marcelletti
Friend
July 22, 2020
Jackie is someone I always admired. She was certainly a very intelligent naturalist. Her love of the outdoors was contagious to everyone. As a teacher she was confident and humble. So sorry about her loss. My condolences to Barbara and the rest of her family and special friends.
Joyce R. Cook
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Dan, Jean, Barb, Jim and families,
Tom and I are thinking of you at this sad time. We remembered Jacki this morning on our walk. Tom said she was,” not shy to speak her mind” so confident in her knowledge. I said she was strong as a hiker, trainer of Luna, tennis player, proponent of environmental conservation and kind as an educator. We will always think of the many laughs we shared.
Gretchen Steen
Friend
July 22, 2020
I will always remember the fun times playing tennis in our Tri City Contracts and the many years we competed in USTA matches. Jacki was a great player!
I also enjoyed it whenever the gals from our contract group; Jacki, Vicky, Barb, Judy, Joyce and I would meet for dinner and drinks, share our stories and have a few laughs. We all will miss your happy smiling face. ❤❤❤ RIP Jacki.

Marlene Horne
Friend
July 22, 2020
Barb, I’m so grateful that we had some time together to talk the Friday of our reunion. Whenever I would see you both, I always felt a strong connection. I will definitely keep Jackie with me in my memories. Take good care.
Alix
Alix Gordon
Classmate
July 22, 2020
I have never met Jacki. I just saw her face in the Post Star paper and felt she must have been a wonderful person. I read the obit and was brought to tears when it said that she wanted people to walk in the woods for the peace of nature. Wow. What a wonderful person she must have been. Deepest condolences to family and friends who lost this obviously special person.
Dawn Graham
July 22, 2020
One of the greatest rewards of working at ADK is the opportunity to meet special people like Jacki who inspired others and was passionate about the natural world. She was an accomplished hiker and paddler and a true environmental steward. Her footprints will remain forever on the trails and in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to know her. Jacki was a true warrior. My sincere condolences to Dan, Jean, Barb and family and to her ADK family.
Virginia Etu
July 22, 2020
Jacki and I became friends in the Fall of 1965 when we were freshmen at
Russell Sage College. I cherish the friendship we shared for almost 55 years. I am so glad I was able to have Jacki in my life for all that time. She has been a wonderful, loving friend. We spent many happy times and adventures together. Jacki's enthusiasm for life was so refreshing. She had talent in so many areas. In addition to hiking, paddling, camping, gardening, training her lovely dogs to visit people, and conservation, she was a fabulous cook. She loved cooking gourmet meals for family and friends. She liked making people feel special. I will miss her very much.

Dan, Barbara and Jim, Jean and Steve, you and your families are in my thoughts and prayers.


Janet Callow
Friend
July 22, 2020
The world has lost a very kind, compassionate and dedicated individual. I will always cherish the memories of the good times we shared on the hiking trails of the Adirondacks and was always impressed with the knowledge of conservation issues that she brought to the table of the Glens Falls/Saratoga Chapter Executive Committee of the ADK when she served for many years as Conservation Chair. My condolences to Dan, Barb and all of her family members. She will be dearly missed and may she rest in peace.
Pat Desbiens
Friend
July 22, 2020
Jacki Bave, along with her sister Barb, was one of the first ADKers I met some 30 years ago. What a trip! Walking through a field of stinging nettles is difficult to forget. And the frog that jumped out of the boat. Jacki came to the Saratoga Library often over the years so I got to see her there. Though we didn't chat much, her presence brought back wonderful hiking memories. Thank you Jacki, for being such a strong advocate for the wilderness. My deepest sympathy to your family especially Barb.
Fran Suarez
Friend
July 22, 2020
You will be missed. There are certain places, were we did paddles or hikes together, that when we revisit them, we will think of you and our fun times together. I remember one trip, cross country skiing out of the Heart Lake area. It was about ten degrees out or colder. You began at such a fast pace, that I kept having to take layers off. By the time I was comfortable, I had shed everything except my wool shirt. You were tough as nails, always in a good mood, and a joy to be with.
Steve & Licia Mackey
Friend
July 21, 2020
Jacki was such an important part of my life for almost 50 years. I was so lucky to know such a warm, intelligent woman who had perhaps the most integrity of any person I was privileged to know. I feel her loss daily as I’m sure her family and Dan feel deeply.
Judie Baldwin
Friend
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jackis passing. I enjoyed the time spent with her and Dan. She was so very warm and friendly. I feel blessed to have met her and can only pray that I can put forth half the strength she did. She was a perfect companion and partner for Dan.
Lynn Angus
Friend
July 21, 2020
The world lost a wonderful, kind and compassionate woman on July 18th. She was always the caring teacher and beacon of light with her encouraging words and life lessons. We will miss you dearly. Love, Kathy and Pete Hogan
kathy hogan
Friend
July 21, 2020
Jacki was in a yoga class with me..a lovely lady with a positive attitude. We often spoke about cancer survivorship as my husband was a survivor at that point.
Rest In Peace , Jacki.
Anita Dunn
