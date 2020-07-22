Jacki and I became friends in the Fall of 1965 when we were freshmen at

Russell Sage College. I cherish the friendship we shared for almost 55 years. I am so glad I was able to have Jacki in my life for all that time. She has been a wonderful, loving friend. We spent many happy times and adventures together. Jacki's enthusiasm for life was so refreshing. She had talent in so many areas. In addition to hiking, paddling, camping, gardening, training her lovely dogs to visit people, and conservation, she was a fabulous cook. She loved cooking gourmet meals for family and friends. She liked making people feel special. I will miss her very much.



Dan, Barbara and Jim, Jean and Steve, you and your families are in my thoughts and prayers.







Janet Callow

Friend