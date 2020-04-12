Hoffman-Ryder, Jacqueline Carol HUDSON, Fla. Jacqueline Carol Hoffman-Ryder, 81 of Hudson, Fla. passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Survivors include her loving husband, Ted Ryder; daughter, Treva Whalen; sister, Melva Olson (Harry); brothers, Ernest Hoffman (Shirley) and Tom Hoffman Sr. (Denise); sister-in-law Carole Hoffman; grandchildren, Adam Gallagher, Christopher Whalen, and Michael Whalen, great-grandchildren, Isaac Whalen, and Grace Gallagher. Jackie graduated from Colonie High School with the class of 1956. Grace Memorial Funeral Home, 16931 U.S. Hwy. 19 North, Hudson, FL, 34667, 727-863-5471 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 12, 2020