Holcomb, Jacqueline E. NISKAYUNA Jacqueline E. Holcomb, 50, died Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Pathway Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Albany, Jacqueline was the daughter of Barbara Seifert Holcomb and the late Richard E. Holcomb. Jacqueline loved animals and especially enjoyed seeing the horses and jockeys in Saratoga. She had a special love for her dog, Molly and her horse, Jazz. In addition to her mother, Jacqueline is survived by her siblings, Christine, William, Barbara, Veronica and Reginald; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and was predeceased by her sister, Audrey. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie from 5 - 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 22. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 21, 2020