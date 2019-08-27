Doremus, Jacqueline H. MALTA Jacqueline "Jackie" H. Coraldi Doremus, 84, died peacefully Friday evening, August 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Troy on November 10, 1934, she is the daughter of Catherine Ryan Coraldi. Jackie was raised in Troy and was a graduate of St. Peter's Grammar School and Catholic Central High School. She was employed by the NY Telephone Company and later by the Troy Boiler Works for 35 years as the office manager before retiring. She also resided in Watervliet and Maplewood for many years. She was an avid golfer, enjoyed Agatha Christie novels, camping on Lake Champlain, time with family at Babcock Lake, trips to Cape Cod, crocheting and monthly luncheons with her kindergarten friends. Jackie was devoted to her family and loved being a mom and a grandmother. She was the wife of the late Richard J. Doremus, Sr.; beloved mother of Richard J. (Kathe) Doremus, Jr. of Winfield, Ill., Margaret A. Doremus of Malta, Christopher J. (Mary Jo) Doremus of Natick, Mass. and the late Mary Hope Brundige; sister of the late Frank Coraldi, Kay Sickles and Pat Dobert. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be Friday at 8:45 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Shrine Church in Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 27, 2019