Services
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
View Map
Jacqueline K. Phillips Obituary
Phillips, Jacqueline K. EAST GREENBUSH Jacqueline K. Phillips, 66, of East Greenbush, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Jacqueline was born in Buffalo, N.Y., the daughter of Paul and Joann Rader with her younger sisters, Kathy Rader and Barb Riley. She was a clerk for Conrail before retiring and loved spending time on her farm with Bill. Jackie was known for her love of her family and friends and animals of all kinds. In particular, she loved her horses and chickens. Survivors include her beloved husband, William Phillips; son, Christopher Kane; daughter, Carrie Kane; son, Brian DeAngelis (Jenn Shultz) with their three grandchildren, Avery, Enzo, and Amelia; mother-in-law, Margaret Phillips; brother-in-law, Andrew Phillips; sister-in-law, Carolyn Olshefski (Frank); niece, Stefanie Doherty (Joe) and their daughters, Annalyn and Laura; aunts, Jeanie Rader and Mary Patton; adored friends, Paige Corning (Bill and William), Nikki Mieczkowski (Alivia Marquez, Aliana, Amaiya), and Lisa Mieczkowski (Joe); close friends, Sue O'Hara, Jean Bermel, Claudia Harrison, Carol Lamica; amazing neighbors and other close friends. She was predeceased by her son, Peter DeAngelis; and her mother, Joann Rader. Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. followed by a service at 7 p.m. at the WM. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jacqueline's name to the American Heart Fund or Nassau Ambulance.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2019
