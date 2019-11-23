Swartz, Jacqueline K. DEDHAM, Mass. Jacqueline K. Swartz, age 93 of Dedham, Mass. and formerly of Albany and Boca Raton, Fla., died Friday morning, November 22, 2019, at NewBridge on the Charles in Dedham. Born in 1926 in Kingston, N.Y. to Harry and Regina Kaplan, she graduated from Kingston High School and earned her Bachelor of Science degree at Boston University. In 1947, she married Morton Swartz of Albany. During her over forty years as an Albany resident, Jackie worked side by side with Morty who owned the Barbizon Fashion Shops. She participated in merchandising the stores and accompanied Morty on regular buying trips to New York City. At the same time, Jackie ran the household on Ormond Street in Albany and was devoted to her children, Andy and Rick. Jackie enjoyed spending time at Colonie Country Club, and in later years, wintering in Boca Raton. After relocating to Florida in 1990, she enjoyed playing golf and bridge and spending time with their large circle of friends. After Morty passed away in 2009, Jackie returned to the northeast and lived at NewBridge in Dedham. Survivors include her sons, Andrew (Beth) of Slingerlands, and Richard (Elizabeth) of Mendon, Vt.; her four grandchildren, Daniel (Lindsay), Kyra, Brian (Carrie Sparks) and Michael; as well as her great-grandchild, Marie. Services will be held on Monday, November 25, in the Beth Emeth Cemetery, Loudonville at 11 a.m. Friends are welcome at the home of Andrew and Beth at 33 Carstead Dr., Slingerlands on Monday at 7 p.m. Those wishing to remember Jackie in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road, Albany, NY, 12208 or to the of Northeastern New York or to a . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 23, 2019