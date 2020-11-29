1/1
Jacqueline M. Martin
1944 - 2020
Martin, Jacqueline M. CLIFTON PARK Jacqueline M. Martin, 76 of Greenridge Drive, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her residence in the loving care of her family. She was born on September 8, 1944, in Albany and was the daughter of the late Joseph E. and Ella Mae Little Kelly. She was a graduate of Albany High School and had been a construction coordinator for Verizon in Menands for over 37 years. She enjoyed vacationing in the State of Maine and was a NASCAR enthusiast. She had been a very active communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent, volunteering in the office, working on the hospitality committee and in their kitchen. She was the beloved wife of Joseph F. Martin, whom she married on August 31, 1967; the devoted mother of Joseph F. (Michele) Martin Jr. of East Greenbush, Kenneth J. (Laurie) Martin of Castleton, Vt. and Sheena (the late David) Gaggi of Olmsted, Ohio; cherished grandmother of Rhianna Martin, Chase Martin, Jacob Martin, Talia Martin, Anthony Caringi, Roman Caringi, Maria Gusic, Adrienne Gaggi and Davidson Gaggi; great-grandmother of Isabella Caringi, Anthony Caringi Jr., Delilah Gusic and Aldin Gusic. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church in Crescent where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9 Clifton Park. Interment will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, kindly make donations to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 29, 2020.
