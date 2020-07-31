Vincent, Jacqueline M. WATERVLIET Jacqueline M. Napierkowski Vincent, 65, died peacefully Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany with her family at her side. She was born in Troy on July 27, 1955, the daughter of the late Chester and Mary Jane Royce Napierkowski. She was a lifelong resident of Watervliet and was a 1973 graduate of Watervliet High School. She received a bachelor's degree in fine arts/photography after attending UAlbany, R.P.I. and Russell Sage all while raising her three children. Jackie was employed earlier in her career by the Troy Club as a receptionist and bookkeeper. Along with her husband Ron, she was presently the co-owner of Siding Distributors of New York which they started in the early 1970s. Jackie loved spending time with her grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to various art museums and attending music concerts. She loved the ocean and recently vacationed with her family at Ocean City, Md. She was the beloved wife of 41 years of Ronald A. Vincent Sr.; loving mother of Shannon L. (Joe) Campagna of Loudonville, Ronald A. Vincent Jr. and Jonathan J. (Amrita Singh) Vincent, both of Watervliet; adored grandmother of Michael Joseph Campagna III, Anthony Vincent Campagna, and the late Kiera Leeann Vincent; dear sister of Bruce Heroux, Jeri (late Ray) Hess, Cheryl and Jami Bodo, Debbie (Phil) Donato, Bernadette (Bill) Royce and Chris (John) Tommasini. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and two aunts. The funeral service will be on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet with Pastor Nathan Madrid officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 3-6 p.m. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocol. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com
