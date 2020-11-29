Rogers, Jacqueline Marie Theroux SCHODACK Jacqueline Marie Theroux Rogers, 84 of Schodack, passed away on November 25, 2020. "Jackie" was born in Albany on July 5, 1936, and graduated from Vincentian Institute in 1954. Jackie was employed for over 40 years by the East Greenbush Central Schools in the Transportation Department, first as a bus driver and then head bus driver. Children's safety was her top priority. She loved gardening, quilting, opera, church and making her favorite dishes for her family. She was predeceased by her husband, James Rogers, and is survived by her daughter, Virginia Anne Edson Dwyer of Maine; sons, Lawrence Edson Jr. of Troy and Joseph Edson and his wife Susan of Virginia; and grandchildren, Connor, Meredith, Abram, and Radley. She fulfilled her life-long goal of donating her body to the Albany Medical College Anatomical Gift Program. A private service will be held at a future date. Contributions in Jackie's memory may be made to either the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 South Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202 or St. Pius X Catholic Church (of which she was a communicant), 23 Crumitie Road Loudonville, NY, 12211.





