Warner, Jacqueline R. ALTAMONT Jacqueline R. Warner, 85, passed away on November 11, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Altamont, the daughter of the late Arthur and Edith Dorsett. She was predeceased by her husband, Vernon (Kelly) Warner in 2001; and her grandson, Zachary Warner, in 2013. Jacqueline was a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a lifelong devoted member of the Altamont Reformed Church. She is survived by her four children: JoAnn (Dan) Depeaux, Scott (Wendy) Warner, Kimberly (James) Conklin and Laurel Warner. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial service on Saturday, November 16, at 10 a.m. in the Altamont Reformed Church, 129 Lincoln Ave., Altamont. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Altamont Reformed Church Good Samaritan Fund or to the Community Hospice of Albany.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 14, 2019