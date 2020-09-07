1/1
Jacqueline "Jackie" Short
Short, Jacqueline "Jackie" VOORHEESVILLE Jacqueline "Jackie" Short passed away peacefully August 28, 2020. She was pre-deceased by parents, Gertrude Szelwian and Jack Short; and friends, Norma Carll and Joan Evans. Jackie was the former wife of Harold Dougan, Tommy Kaine and Charles Ross. She is survived by dear sister Arlene Vennard; and devoted nieces, Carol Cornell and Janice Healey (Billy); as well as nephews, Charlie Vennard (Barbara) and Dan Vennard (Mary); and her good friends, Bill Sullivan and Joe Demeurs, Nicky Morrison, and Rose Corigliano. Jackie was an auditor with the State of N.Y. tax dept. retiring in 2003 at 75. She loved her many pets, especially Roxie, Rosie and Griffey who were rescued. A burial memorial will be 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, in Memory Gardens. A car line will form, to left of circle at entrance, behind van with purple light. Dress is informal.


Published in Albany Times Union from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Burial
02:00 PM
Memory Gardens
