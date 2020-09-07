Jackie was a one-of-a-kind person & a lot of fun. We worked together in the Sales Tax Audit unit at the NYS campus for many years. Then she had her camper in the Waterfalls Campsite in Huntersland for the Summers. So, I saw her a lot back a ways and often visiter her recently in Voorheesville at her home. We would laugh and reminisce about our working days & all our old pals. We also spoke on the phone a lot even after she went to live in VA with her wonderful niece, Janice. She raved about how she was treated like a Queen there. So, Jackie, I will miss you madly & am grateful I got to know you. Thanks for all the memories... Huntersland Rose
