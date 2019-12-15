Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jacquelyn "Hope" Heath. View Sign Service Information Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc 1200 Central Ave Colonie , NY 12205 (518)-459-1200 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc 1200 Central Ave Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc 1200 Central Ave Colonie , NY 12205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Heath, Jacquelyn "Hope" COLONIE Jacquelyn "Hope" Heath, 96, passed away peacefully December 13, 2019, surrounded by her devoted daughters at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. She was born in Orangeburg, S.C. in 1923, and made her way north to settle and marry in Redhook, N.Y. Finally putting down roots to raise her family in Albany. Hope's early years were spent as a homemaker, raising her girls. She then entered the work force as the drapery manager at JCPenney, in Latham. After retiring; she became, and was always the heart of the family. Her priority in life was family first, attending every celebration with a smile. Hope had a deep devotion of faith in her church, where she was an active member for over forty years. She was also a lifetime member of the SRLFD Ladies' Auxiliary. Her favorite pastimes include reading, puzzles, walking, and bowling. Hope was a very skilled quilter, which she gifted to many over the years. Most of all she savored making memories with friends and family on The Great Sacanadaga Lake, in the home she built with her husband for all future generations to enjoy. She made forever memories for everyone throughout her lifetime. She was predeceased by her parents, Daisy and Fletcher Simpson; her husband of 44 years Walter; her siblings, Reid, Winston, Kenneth and Daisy; and a great-grandson. Left to cherish her memories are her three daughters, Sherry (Jim) Sollis, Connie McCaffrey, and Bonnie (Joe Pompei) Kowalski; six loving grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, December 17, in the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Colonie. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 4 - 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home In Lieu of flowers; donations may be made to the Newtonville United Methodist Church, 568 New Loudon Road, Latham NY 12110.







