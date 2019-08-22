Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jae Jin Yun. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Funeral service 9:00 AM Korean Catholic Apostolate Church of Albany 17 Exchange Street Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Yun, Jae Jin LATHAM Jae Jin Yun, 78, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born in Seoul, South Korea, he was the son of late Geb Yuhn and Gob Unn Yun. Jae is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sun I. Yun. Jae was a commissioned officer in the Korean army before being honorably discharged to move his family to the United States to help his children live the "American Dream." As a self-made business man, he owned and directed several businesses throughout his life - Van Dyk's Cafe on North Pearl Street, Sunny's Deli on Delaware Avenue, Sunshine Dry Cleaners in Latham, and Quality Dry Cleaners in Guilderland. He was an active member of the Korean Catholic Apostolate of Albany and served as a board member for the congregation. As a respected community leader and elder for the Korean community of the Capital District, when he found any free time in his schedule, he enjoyed golfing with his wife and his friends. In addition to his wife, Jae is survived his sons, Tae Kyong Yun of East Greenbush, Tae Ung Yun of Latham, Jae Hyuk No (Choi Young Shin), and daughter Imson Lee. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Sun Cha Yoon (Ju Cherl Yoon); nephews, Il Kyu Shin (Kristen Applegate), Youn Ho Jung (Jessica Burgdorf); and his grandchildren, Janice Buss (Jackson Buss), Jennifer Lee, Bruce Lee, Andrew No, Xander Jung, Maddux Jung, Jin-Tak Jayden Shin, and Logan Jay-Young Shin. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 24, at 9 a.m. in the Korean Catholic Apostolate Church of Albany, 17 Exchange Street., Albany. Interment will follow immediately in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Niskayuna. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit,







