Service Information
Calling hours
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
26 Wilson Ave.
Albany , NY

Service
11:00 AM
Macedonia Baptist Church
26 Wilson Ave.
Albany , NY

Obituary

Cancer, Jalia A'mil ALBANY Jalia A'mil Cancer, 29 of Albany, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Jalia, the beloved daughter of Lori Brodhead and James (Essence) Cancer, was born on September 17, 1989, in Albany. Jalia was educated in the Albany public school system and graduated from Albany High School, class of 2007. While attending Albany High, Jalia was a participant in the Sponsor-a-Scholar Graduating Seniors Program at Dartmouth College and was sponsored by the Dartmouth Alumni Club of Northeastern New York. After graduating from high school, Jalia went on to obtain her associate's degree in applied science, class of 2010 and later her bachelor's degree in business administration, class of 2013 both from SUNY Delhi. Jalia was employed by New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance. Jalia was a devoted worker who was loved and admired by her coworkers. Prior to New York State, Jalia was employed by the Center for Disability Services where she worked as a residential counselor for a number of years. Jalia's greatest joy was being a devoted mother to her son Jy'Aire (Jy). The two of them spent quality time trying new activities, traveling and fighting over Slim Jim's. Jalia rose to all occasions and stood strong throughout her journey while still caring for her son. Jalia will be dearly missed by all of those that she encountered. Jalia leaves to cherish her loving memory, her son Jy'Aire James Whetstone; mother Lori M. Brodhead; father James (Essence) Cancer; sister Kahdijah A. Wimbush; brother Jabar Cancer; great-aunt, Josephine and great-uncle Lee Floyd of Mt. Vernon, N.Y.; significant other Shamell S. Anderson; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Calling hours will be on Friday, July 12, in the Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Ave., Albany from 9- 11 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m.







