1/
James A. "Knobby" Compson
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Compson, James A. "Knobby" VOORHEESVILLE James A. Compson, "Knobby," age 94, a member of the Greatest Generation, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Hoosick Falls on January 24, 1926, to Bessie and Gilbert Compson. He moved to Albany as a child and was attending Philip Schuyler High School when he left to enlist in the Naval Air Force. Upon completion of Aviation Radio School and Gunnery School, he was assigned to Squadron VC9 on the carrier USS Natoma Bay, returning home on leave to marry his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Miller. Upon the wars end, Jim returned home with an Air Medal, Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross and a Presidential Unit Citation. Knobby retired from Otis Elevator after 30 years of service. He loved to golf and was a member of the Voorheesville VFW Post. He was the loving father of James C. Compson (Ingrid) of Tampa Bay, Fla., Gail Keleshian (George) of Guilderland and Wendy Davidson (John) of Guilderland. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren: Corinna Suiter, Sheerie Schulze (Jarrett), Talin Sullivan (Mark), Tovah Keleshian, Kev Keleshian, Christopher Lynch (Fuyuka), Erin Wagner (Eric) and John Davidson IV. He was also the adoring great-grandfather of Eric Randolph, Aiden Sullivan, Mackenzie Sullivan, Ashley Alexander, Jack Lynch, Max Lynch, Shaelyn Reagan, Charles Weber, Catelyn Weber and Cooper Wagner. Knobby is also survived by four great-great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Knobby was predeceased by his beloved wife of 76 years, Marjorie in April 2020; son Gilbert in February 2020; grandson Sam; great-grandson Collin; sisters: Gloria Simmons and Adrienne Jurre; and brother Gilbert G. Compson. A special thanks to the Schenectady Hospice and to his niece Janet Robinson Williams for their invaluable support and love during this time. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved