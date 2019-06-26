|
Faraldi, James A. COHOES James A. Faraldi, 65 of Waterside Way died suddenly June 22, 2019, at his residence. A native of Point Pleasant, N.J. he had resided in East Northport Long Island for a number of years before moving to the Cohoes area 20 years ago. He was a self-employed Lobbyist in the NY Legislature. While a resident of this area he enjoyed volunteering at the Waterford Visitors Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Point Pleasant, N.J. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to a . To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on June 26, 2019