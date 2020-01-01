Featherstone, James "Jim"A. BALLSTON LAKE James "Jim" Anthony Featherstone, 74, passed on December 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born in Schenectady to the late James Featherstone and Rita Demers. In 1964 he graduated from Mont Pleasant High School, where he met his wife of 54 years, Mariette (Boilard). Together they shared a life full of love, laughter and the most important, their family. Jim was a longtime New York State employee before retiring from Taxation and Finance in 2000. Jim's passion was music. For nearly 60 years, he was the guitarist for many local bands, and will always be remembered for his guitar talent. He enjoyed going to amusement parks, riding dirt bikes and his Harley, watching his team the N.Y. Giants, and working on cars, especially his classic 1966 Shelby that he restored. He was the person in the room who could make anyone laugh, no matter the situation. Along with his giant personality, he gave his entire heart to his family and that will forever be his legacy. He was predeceased by his sister, Sharon Tasso. Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mariette; beloved sons and daughters-in-law, James and Sharon (Wason) Featherstone, Scott and Theresa (Morone) Featherstone; grandsons, James and Jack Featherstone; and sister Bonnie Penrose. Calling hours will be held at the Glenville Funeral Home, 9 Glenridge Road on Saturday, January 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A celebration of Jim's life will begin at 12 p.m. Burial in St. Anthony's Cemetery will follow the service. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 1, 2020