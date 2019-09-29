Fiorino, James A. ALBANY On September 23, 2019, James A. Fiorino passed away suddenly at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, surrounded by his family. James was born on June 26, 1953, in Albany where he graduated from Albany High school in 1971. James went on to follow the trade he loved and obtained his plumbing license. He became a self-employed plumber and was known all over Albany as "Jimmy the Plumber." James had a love for bowling where he was in many bowling leagues, and he enjoyed playing golf. James also enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Elaine Fiorino (Ciaio), he is survived by his daughters, Nicole Crane (Joe), Erica Fiorino; and his companion Denise Rose; three grandchildren, Mia, Joey, and Vinnie; his brothers, Joe Fiorino (Sue), Rick Fiorino (Lee); nieces, nephews and a lot of friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Jim's family Monday, September 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Jim's funeral Service will be held on Monday, September 30, at 6 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave a message for the family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit mcveighfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019