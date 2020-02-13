Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gulino, James "Jim" A. MARBLE HILL, Mo. James A. Gulino passed from this life on February 8, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. His fierce determination and love inspired him to battle cancer like a true Marine. Jim was born to John and Celestine (Chris) Gulino in Portsmouth, Va. He was raised and attended school in Binghamton, N.Y. Following in his dad's footsteps, he committed to the Marine Corps Reserve unit in early 1961. He graduated high school in 1962 and went on to graduate from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy in 1966 while fulfilling his Marine Reserve duty. While living in the Troy area, Jim married Eileen Smith of Troy and had four children - Erin Barrette, Jennifer Gulino, Mary Collins (Michael), and Ryan Gulino. Jim later met the love of his life, Naomi Minton, and were married for over 35 years. After living in the Houston, Texas area for many years, Jim and Naomi moved to Marble Hill, Mo. to her family homestead where he lived out his final years. Some of Jim's proud accomplishments, in addition to being a Marine, included being one of two assignors of a patent awarded for a Heat Bondable Asphaltic Sound Deadener while working for GAF in Chicago. Additionally, Jim played a significant role in the manufacturing of a heat shield for the International Space Station in conjunction with NASA. Jim was predeceased by his dad, John Gulino. In addition to his four children, Jim is survived by his mother Celestine Gulino; his brother John Gulino (Sylvia); stepchildren, Sandy Olmos, and Michael Thompson; his grandchildren, Morgan Stampfli, John Stampfli, Kristen Gulino, Anthony Gulino, Emily Barrette, and Matthew Barrette; several brothers and sisters-in-law, and nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their deep gratitude for the compassionate doctors, nurses, and social workers at Southeast Hospital for their loving care of dad and the family, particularly Deeanna Klee, Lyndsay, Jenn, Autumn, Dr. Yee, and Dr. Dickey, among many others. In respect of Jim's wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made to the or Southeast Hospital of Cape Girardeau in honor of Jim. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 13, 2020

