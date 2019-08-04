Martin, James A. DELMAR James A. Martin, 87 of Delmar, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Yonkers, N.Y. on July 16, 1932, he was the son of the late James A. and Margarite A. (Hayes) Martin. Mr. Martin served as commissioner of the New York State Thruway Authority prior to his retirement. He is survived by his son, James C. Martin of Stamford, Conn.; and a niece, Dottie Mueller of Vero Beach, Fla. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019