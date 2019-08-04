James A. Martin (1932 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Martin.
Service Information
Applebee Funeral Home
403 Kenwood Ave.
Delmar, NY
12054
(518)-439-2715
Obituary
Send Flowers

Martin, James A. DELMAR James A. Martin, 87 of Delmar, died on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Yonkers, N.Y. on July 16, 1932, he was the son of the late James A. and Margarite A. (Hayes) Martin. Mr. Martin served as commissioner of the New York State Thruway Authority prior to his retirement. He is survived by his son, James C. Martin of Stamford, Conn.; and a niece, Dottie Mueller of Vero Beach, Fla. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. applebeefuneralhome.com

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.