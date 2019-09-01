O'Connor, James A. Jr. LATHAM James A. O'Connor Jr., 68, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born in Green Island, son of the late James and Mary Torosian O'Connor, he had resided in Latham for the last 40 years. Jim was a graduate of Siena College and received his master's degree from Russell Sage College. He had been employed by the N.Y.S. Department of Health, Vital Statistics Bureau for over 40 years serving as a senior administrative analyst. But what he loved most in life was being "Pop" to his four grandchildren, spending every free moment with them and attending all of their activities. His grandkids have lost their best cheerleader. He was the devoted father of Casey (Pamela) O'Connor of Newtonville and James (Leigh Anne) O'Connor of Colonie; cherished grandfather of Jake, Casey Rose, Avery Kay and Ozzie; beloved longtime companion of Michele (Labby) Sheehan and her son, Michael Sheehan; and brother of George (Dawn) O'Connor of Watervliet. Jim is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins, especially cousins, John Canfield and Terry Fitzgerald. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 1, 2019