Peart, James A. CLIFTON PARK James A. Peart, 85 of Clifton Park, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Jim was the son of Louis Peart and Celia Morey Peart. He was born in Albany and attended Phillip Schuyler High School. Jim was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family, vacationing in Maine, and woodworking. In his younger years, he was a volunteer firefighter with the Fuller Road Firehouse. He was a lifelong member of the Teamsters Union and worked for the A&P Company for 27 years before their closure. Jim was predeceased by his parents and his son James K. Peart. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Theodora S. Weaver Peart; his four daughters, Cathy Merrell and husband Brian, Laurie Breedlove and husband Gregory, Sally Antoniak and husband John, and Linda Malone and husband Fran (recently deceased). He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Allison Roney, James Ferris, Jeffrey and Jennifer Laporte, and Kara Antoniak; as well as six great-granddaughters, Audrey, Catherine, Noa, and Quinn Roney and Addison and Chloe Ferris. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Alfred, Louis, Thomas, and Gerald Peart; and his sister Clara Reittinger. The family wishes to thank Dr. Gary Bakst for all his care and support. A special thanks to Jim's caregivers Kim and Jesse and every member of the Hospice Team. Calling hours will be held in the Hans Funeral Home, 1088 Western Ave., Albany on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family, with interment in Our lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to The Eddy Hospice, 433 River Street, 3rd Fl, Troy, NY, 12180 would be greatly appreciated. To leave a message of condolence for the family or obtain directions to the funeral home, please visit







