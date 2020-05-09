Poulette, James Alfred CLIFTON PARK James Alfred Poulette, known to his family and friends as "Jim," died at his home on May 7, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Jim was born on October 8, 1935, in Moriah, N.Y. to the late Alfred Lionel and Genevieve Josephine (Genier) Poulette. Jim attended Troy Public High School, after which he enlisted in the United States Navy. On June 4, 1955, he married the love of his life, Lois Mason. Jim had a long and successful career with the New York Telephone Company, working as a lineman, splicer and eventually, operations manager, for 35 years until his retirement. He continued to work as a software development consultant for New York Telephone for another six years. An avid outdoorsman, Jim spent much of his early life hiking, fishing and kayaking in the Adirondacks. Over the years, he enjoyed collecting stamps, woodworking and photography. During retirement, he and Lois spent time traveling the countryside. He also found a love of genealogy, authoring and publishing six books. More than anything else, Jim loved spending time with his family. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lois Poulette; children, James (Sandra) Poulette, David (Ellen) Poulette, Jennifer (Mark) Wilcox and Jill (David) Short; grandchildren, James, Elizabeth, Jacqueline, Sarah, Olivia, Robert, George, Daniel, Erica, Hannah and William; great-grandchildren, Alexander, Addilynn, Ezra, Isaac and Deacon; sisters, Nancy (Jack) Bailey, Susanne Poulette and Janice (Mark) Garzia, as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American-Canadian Genealogical Society at acgs.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Jim's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union from May 9 to May 10, 2020.