Roemer, James and Ruth (Geier) EAST BERNE On January 27, 2019, Ruth Geier Roemer passed peacefully at home at the age of 94 from a broken heart. Her loving and devoted husband of 75 years, James W. Roemer Sr., had predeceased her by ten days on January 17, 2019. It was time for them to reunite and continue their very special love story. All are invited to join the family in celebrating the lives of both Ruth and Jim Sr. on Saturday, May 18. Please note change in service information. Interment with military honors will be held at 9:30 a.m. in Memory Gardens in Colonie. Following the interment, a memorial service and celebration of life for both Ruth and Jim Sr. will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the McKownville United Methodist Church, 1565 Western Ave., Albany. Anyone wishing to remember Ruth and Jim in a special way may send a contribution to the First Reformed Church of Berne, 1664 Helderberg Trail, Berne, NY, 12023. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 12, 2019