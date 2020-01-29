Cleary, James B. Jr. LAKELAND, Fla. James B. Cleary Jr., 58, entered into eternal life on January 13, 2020, at home. Born in Albany on June 23, 1961. Son of James B. Cleary Sr. and Charlotte S. Cleary. He played baseball, basketball, bowling and loved his street hockey. He was a big fan of the New York Mets, New York Giants and the New York Rangers. He graduated from Colonie Central High School on June 22, 1979. He attended Paul Smith's College in the Adirondacks where he graduated in 1981. He left New York and moved to Lakeland, Fla., where he started his business, Cleary's Landscape & Lawn Service. He was predeceased by his grandparents: William and Emma Cleary and George and Evelyn Swart. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Cleary; children: Kristen, Ryan (Ariel) and Austin (Alexus). Grandchildren: Brianna, Conner, Cason and Maizie Cleary of Florida. Also survived by his brother Jason M. Cleary of Albany; and his sister Debra A. Zelka of Orleans, Mass. A memorial service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at the Gentry Morrison Funeral Home, 3350 Mall Hill Rd. Lakeland, FL 33810. If anyone chooses to leave the family their condolences or any message, the website is www.gentry-morrison.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 29, 2020