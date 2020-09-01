Juron, James B. Jr. TROY James B. Juron Jr., 68 of Lansingburgh, passed peacefully on August 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He joins his wife of 47 years Harriet Strunk Juron who passed on April 29, 2017. Born in Schenectady and raised in Loudonville he was the son of the late James and Laura Juron. Mr. Juron attended Buffalo State University majoring in fine arts. His love of art and music was passed on to his two sons. He loved to play Harmonica and jam on the blues with is buddies and his son. Jim was a hands on guy like his father before him working as a long time heating technician. After retiring from John Ray and Sons Heating Oil he continued to service his loyal customers through his own business JJ Heating. Survivors include his sons, James H. Juron and Eric D. Juron; brother David Juron and his niece and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Douglas P. Juron and his niece and nephew. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th & 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com
.