1/1
James B. Juron Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juron, James B. Jr. TROY James B. Juron Jr., 68 of Lansingburgh, passed peacefully on August 29, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He joins his wife of 47 years Harriet Strunk Juron who passed on April 29, 2017. Born in Schenectady and raised in Loudonville he was the son of the late James and Laura Juron. Mr. Juron attended Buffalo State University majoring in fine arts. His love of art and music was passed on to his two sons. He loved to play Harmonica and jam on the blues with is buddies and his son. Jim was a hands on guy like his father before him working as a long time heating technician. After retiring from John Ray and Sons Heating Oil he continued to service his loyal customers through his own business JJ Heating. Survivors include his sons, James H. Juron and Eric D. Juron; brother David Juron and his niece and nephews. Predeceased by his brother Douglas P. Juron and his niece and nephew. Friends are invited and may call at the Frank P. McDonald & Son Funeral Home 870 Second Avenue (124th & 125th Streets) in Lansingburgh on Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.mcdonaldandsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDonald and Son Funeral Home - Troy
870 2nd Ave
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-4741
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved